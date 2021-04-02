JAY FUNERAL HOME

Hilliard McDonald Jr., 75, auto center, died March 28. Service will be held 11am Saturday, April 3, at Glendale MBC.

Synetha Farrington, 64, manager, died March 27. Service will be held 12noon Saturday, April 3, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

Georgia Harper, 76, homemaker, died March 26. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, April 3, at Morning Star MBC.

Frank Clark, 77, construction, died March 22. Service will be held 2pm Saturday, April 3, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Kim Rivers Jr., 35, chef, died February 21. Memorial service will be held 4pm Saturday, April 3, at Second Baptist Church.

Zekeya Whyte, 27, homemaker, died March 26. Service will be held 11am Saturday, April 10, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Willie Bryant Jr., 24, security guard, died March 28. Service will be held 2pm Saturday, April 10, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Edward Tierson, 74, entrepreneur, died March 29. Service will be held Saturday, April 10, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel. Time TBA.

Alice Young Williams, 78, died March 27. Arrangements are pending.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Drucilla D. Lee, 70, died March 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday, April 3, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lula Bray, 88, died March 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, April 3, at Roy Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Catherine Rudd, 90, died March 25. Funeral arrangements being handled in Burlington, NC.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Joyce Ann McGee, 68, bus driver, died March 25. Service will be held 11am Saturday in the chapel.

HALL FERGUSON HEWITT MORTUARY

Nancy Telisha Jackson, 57, retired court clerk & entrepreneur, died Friday, March 26, at University of Miami Hospital. Viewing will be held 4-8pm Thursday, April 8.

Service will be held 11am Friday, April 9, at Church of God of Prophecy Miami No.1. She is survived by her daughter, Kiana Jackson; son, Roderick Jackson; grandchildren, Kareem Armstrong, Kaleb Armstrong, Mya Jackson, Michelle Jackson, Mindy Jackson, and Isaiah Jackson; forever friend and caregiver, Richard Stora; sisters, Gwendolyn Walker, Muriel Hepburn (Clifford), Willette Harmon, and Sherolyn Harmon; brother, Clinton Harmon; brother-in-love, Juan Colon, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Affectionately known as Lisha, Nancy was a beloved daughter, mother, grandma, sister, auntie, cousin and friend. A woman of great faith in Jesus Christ, Nancy courageously lived her life with intention and purpose. Nancy not only worked diligently on her job until she retired, she also took after her mother, Marie H. Attical (deceased), and became an entrepreneur who strived to create and preserve a legacy for her family. She always encouraged others to “live right” and follow Jesus’ teachings, often saying it was what we did for Christ that would last. Nancy also knew how to have a good time and didn’t hesitate to laugh or tell a joke even in the most trying times. The youngest of seven siblings, Nancy was greatly loved, and she will be dearly missed. Now she rests in eternal peace with our Heavenly Father.