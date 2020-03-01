Photo courtesy of facebook.com, NBA.com, Youtube.com

KOBE BRYANT MEMORIAL: A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two hour service was attended by thousands of athletes, celebrities and fans. Many of Koby’s friends offered comforting comments or beautiful performances to honor the deceased. Michael Jordan, top left, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, top right, were both eloquent in their words. Jimmy Kimmel, bottom left, presided over the service. Outstanding performances by Beyonce Knowles, bottom center, and Alicia Keys, bottom right, brought tears to the eyes of many. A ﬁtting memorial for a great man and his beautiful child.