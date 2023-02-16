WEST PALM BEACH Fla. – The promise of its youth movement was on display as the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County hosted its 11th Annual Ascension Awards event Saturday at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Exhibit A was Brittani Millington, brand strategist, designer, founder of the BM design firm and winner of the Young Professionals category, shown above with Faye Johnson, left, and incoming chamber President Joseph Sanchez, who cited a record-setting 31 award nominees. Other winners included Emerging Black Business honoree Dr. Deeawn Roundtree, CEO of Roundtree Training & Consulting, shown below being congratulated by Palm Beach State College President Dr. Ava Parker, left, and her husband, former state Rep. Joseph Gibbons. It was a special night for members, notables and friends of the organization, such as below from left, Ruth Mageria, Shawn Ho-Hing King, Allyson Smith, Seabron Smith and West Palm Beach Commissioner Shalonda Warren. Quantum Foundation President Eric M. Kelly served as keynote speaker and Kitty Lundan as mistress of ceremonies for the event organized by Keely Gideon-Taylor, community relations manager for the Palm Beach Post. Special tributes included the chamber’s inaugural Dicky Sykes Luminary Award, presented to County Commissioner Mack Bernard, and created to honor beloved chamber board member Sykes, who succumbed to cancer in September, and who Sanches said “was not only a relentless champion for minority owned businesses, but also challenged business owners to demonstrate excellence in everything they do.” Among other youths whose participation the chamber ensured were the distinguished young people who escorted guests to their tables, bottom, organized by Letitia Ruffin of Afri-Touch, and the Plumosa School of the Arts Dance Department students who performed. The successor organization to the county’s former Suncoast Chamber of Commerce already is planning its 20th anniversary celebration in 2024. Visit blackchamberpbc.org.