STAND FOR SOMETHING: The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual MLK Jr. Inspirational Weekend includes a breakfast in Broward County, luncheon in Miami-Dade County and a multi-county Day of Service, bringing the business and civic community together to honor Dr. King’s legacy, and supporting the “I Have a Dream” Youth Scholarship Fund, featuring Michelle Duster, author, historian, professor, great-grand-daughter of Ida B. Wells, facilitated by Calvin Hughes, Emmy Award-winning WPLG Local 10 news anchor. Breakfast, Friday Jan. 13, 7:30 a.m., First Baptist Fort Lauderdale, 301 E. Broward Blvd., parking available. Luncheon, Friday Jan. 13, 11:45 a.m., Intercontinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, valet parking available. Service locations Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Provident Park, 1412 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale; and Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28TH St. Miami. Visit ymcasouthflorida.org or call 954-334-9622 ext. 1045.

RIVIERA BEACH MLK CELEBRATION: “Advancing the Dream and Building Harmony!” free event Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parade route Congress Avenue and Blue Heron Boulevard, ending at new Avenue L viewing location. Register your band, dance team or group, lineup 8 a.m. Call 561-845-4070 or visit rivierabch.com/mlk2023.

***

“THE DREAM IN ACTION": Join thousands in Miami’s Liberty City for a celebratory parade and day of festivities for the entire family on Jan. 16, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day national holiday. Beginning at 11 a.m., the 2.5-hour parade takes place along NW 54th Street on a route from NW 10th Avenue to NW 32nd Avenue that follows the sacred ground Dr. King once travelled during his frequent visits to Miami. The festivities continue until 6 p.m. at a Family Festival in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park with live music, dance and theatrical performances, a crafts marketplace, food vendors and children’s activities. Grand Marshal is actress and singer Jo Marie Payton, best known for her role as Harriette Baines Winslow on the TV sitcom “Family Matters.” Hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade & Festivities Committee, 305- 606-2995 or mlkparadeandfestivities.org.

***

KING HOLIDAY CELEBRATION PARADE: Join us as we honor the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as this 2023 annual march for nonviolence departs on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, at 9:30 a.m. from Sistrunk Boulevard and NW 5th Avenue, then heads west along Sistrunk Boulevard, and then north on NW 15th Avenue, ending at Carter Park for a multicultural festival. Presented by the Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation Department and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc.

***

DR. KING BRUNCH AT SPADY: Featured speakers on Monday Jan. 16, 10 a.m – noon., at Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd., Boynton Beach, are Isaac Lane, pastor of St. John Primitive Baptist Church; Verdenia Baker, Palm Beach County administrator; and Daniyah Straghn, a 9th-grade student from Atlantic Community High School. The brunch will also feature entertainment by the St. John Primitive Baptist Church Praise Team, and a full breakfast buffet. Tickets available at spadymuseum.com Call 561-279-8883.

***

MLK COORDINATING COMMITTEE: MLK Breakfast/Essay Awards Monday, Jan. 16, 8 a.m. PB County Convention Center 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach Visit mlkccpbc.org to pay online.

South Florida Fair MLK Day Monday, Jan. 16, 3 – 5 p.m. 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, Community Stage Bus leaves 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church Visit mlkccpbc.org or call 561-236-8549.