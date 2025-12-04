“JAZZ IN UNEXPECTED PLACES”: A yearlong “love letter to Palm Beach County” has come to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with the opening of its newest exhibition of “Untold Stories of Palm Beach County.” The walkthrough, self-guided multimedia experience will be on display in the Picower Foundation Arts Education Center of the Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Mondays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and after hours by appointment at 561-651-4364. Admission is complimentary. “Jazz In Unexpected Places,” curated by Tracy Hyter-Suffern, former executive director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, explores how jazz influenced Palm Beach County’s sound, style and spirit during the Civil Rights era and how this influence persists today, through the use of historical photographs, oral histories, album covers, audio recordings and reflections from longtime locals and leaders. Complementing the exhibition the Kravis Center presents a second exciting concert, featuring recording artist Nicole Henry on April 3 – 4 at 7 p.m. Exhibition admission is complimentary, concert tickets may be purchased by visiting kravis.org or calling 561-832-7469.

***

WILL YOU CRACK THE CASE? A mansion. A storm. Six suspects. And only 80 minutes to solve it. “CLUE” mystiﬁes Miami through Dec. 7 at the @arshtcenter, and it’s every bit as wild, witty and twisty as the board game and movie you love. Score 20% off all shows next week with promo code CLUEVIP at ArshtCenter.org/Clue.

***

CULTURAL CONVERSATION: “To Be Sold: Enslaved Labor and Slave Trading in the Antebellum South,” current exhibition at the African American Research Library & Cultural Ctr., 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Visit aarlcc.broward.org or eventbrite.com.

***

ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH: The City of Miami Beach welcomes back the global art world for the 2025 edition of Miami Art Week, through Sunday, Dec. 7. The annual extravaganza offers opportunities to experience art and culture in one of the bestknown coastal cities with public art installations, unique exhibitions and extravagant events, each year transforming the city’s seven miles of pristine beaches, worldclass hotels and award-winning restaurants into an artistic wonderland. Visit artbasel.com.

***

SOUL BASEL 10TH YEAR CELEBRATION: Join the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD), in partnership with the Southeast Overtown CRA, N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art, and Art of Black Miami, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, during Soul Basel 2025, part of Art of Black Miami at Miami Art Week, bringing together artists, innovators and community leaders for an unforgettable celebration of creativity and impact. Can’t make it in person? Join us virtually from anywhere in the world! Stream the celebration and exhibitions online through Miami MoCAAD’s digital platforms. Visit miamimocaad.org or miamimocaad.org/ten.

***

ART OF TRANSFORMATION 2025: Ten North Group has announced its 13th annual AOT showcase returning through Saturday, Dec. 6 with the theme “At the Edge of Entanglement,” at the Ten North Group campus, 675 Ali Baba Ave. in the Opalocka Arts District. Featuring six original exhibitions, over four days, within two city blocks, including the recently restored Opa-locka Historic City Hall, a powerful catalyst for the city’s ongoing cultural and economic expansion and the future Florida Museum of Black History site. Exhibitions are free to the public and open daily from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Visit tennorthgroup.com, or call 305-687-3545.

***

ART BASEL MIAMI BEACH: Leading galleries from ﬁve continents showing signiﬁcant works by masters of modern and contemporary art, through Dec. 7. The show is divided into several sectors. Each sector has a speciﬁc focus, from monumental art to solo presentations by emerging artists. Visit artbasel.com/miamibeach/buy-tickets.

***

“THE NUTCRACKER”: Experience the wonder of the holidays with Miami Youth Ballet’s enchanting production, Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m., at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay. Follow a young girl’s journey through the Land of Sweets, ﬁlled with dazzling costumes, beautiful dancing, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music. A holiday tradition for the whole family.

’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS: Celebrate the season with Seraphic Fire, Sunday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Moss Center, as this a cappella concert ﬁlls the air with beloved carols such as “The First Noel,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night,” plus a heartwarming reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Enjoy the beauty, harmony, and timeless spirit with South Florida’s premier choir. Visit MossCenter.org.

***

HOLIDAY CONCERT: Plus Dessert! The Community Arts Program (CAP) Jazz Ensemble, CAP Creative Strings III, and CAP Teaching Artists perform a spirited, holiday program of original compositions, jazz standards, classical discoveries, and a grand ol’ carol sing-along! A dessert reception follows, Monday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. at the historic Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. No tickets or reservations needed. Call 305-448-7421, ext. 120 or email Info@CommunityArtsProgram.org.

***

WOODY DE OTHELLO: The Miami-born artist presents “coming forth by day,” a new series of ceramic and wood sculptures, tiled wall works, and a large-scale bronze that explore the primordial relationship between body, earth, and spirit, through June 28 at Pamm. Rooted in precolonial and diasporic African traditions, Othello draws inspiration from spiritual practices, hermetic philosophy, and cultural artifacts. Visit pamm.org.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 31st season with more vendors than ever, extended hours, and a longer run through May. This year’s theme “From the Ground Up” celebrates the farmers, growers, and makers who fuel this beloved community tradition. Shop fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, teas, and unique

local ﬁnds, plus enjoy live music, workshops, and the market’s unbeatable seaside setting. Root your Saturdays in something special, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Palm Beach Waterfront Commons, 100 N. Clematis St. Call 561-822-1515 or email events@wpb.org.

***

ARSHT PASS: Pay $25, all fees included, to see the best shows in Miami. Open to current college and university students, Arsht Pass provides deeply discounted tickets to select Arsht performances that may include historic orchestras, concerts by Grammy Award-winning artists, internationally acclaimed dance companies, comedy shows, theatrical productions, and more. Registered students will receive exclusive monthly email alerts to all eligible performances. Get ahead of the class. Get your favorite performances for $25. Visit arshtcenter.org/arshtpass.

***

29TH ANNUAL MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL WEEKEND: Save the date Feb. 26 through March 1, as #MMJF29 returns to Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, for an unforgettable jazz homecoming. Visit meltonmustafajazzfestival.com

***

