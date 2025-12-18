Caption PHOTO COURTESY OF BY ITORO N. UMONTUEN BLACK PRESS USA

Ryan Stubblefield connected with Jordan Smith on a decisive two-point conversion in the fourth overtime, lifting South Carolina State to a dramatic 40–38 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday in the 10th Celebration Bowl, the annual clash between the MEAC and SWAC champions.

The marathon finish began with both teams trading field goals in the first overtime. In the second extra period, South Carolina State’s Cornelius Davis picked off a Stubblefield pass on the opening possession. Prairie View had a golden opportunity to win, but Diego Alfaro missed a 31-yard field goal attempt. Neither side managed to score during the two-point attempts in the third overtime, pushing the contest deeper into stressful chaos.

In the fourth overtime, Bulldogs running back Tyler Smith hauled in a short pass from Stubblefield, was hit by Prairie View defensive back Kamren Amao, and stretched the ball just past the pylon for a successful conversion. The ruling immediately sparked debate, as replays from multiple angles appeared just as inconclusive as the live call. The ruling on the field was eventually upheld. Prairie View’s response fell short when quarterback Cameron Peters’ pass attempt on the Panthers’ try came up incomplete.

“Just like anybody on our offense, when the ball comes to you, we make a play, and so Smith has always been a playmaker,” Stubblefield said. “He’s always been ‘him’ since high school. Since I met him last year, we’ve connected. We were activated today. He won on his routes, and I put the ball where he could make a play.”

How did we exactly arrive here?

That controversial conversion was the final chapter in an astonishing comeback by South Carolina State. The Bulldogs trailed 21–0 at halftime and had managed only 80 yards of total offense at the break. Momentum swung rapidly in the third quarter, as South Carolina State poured in 21 points over a span of just over six minutes to even the score. Later, down 35–28 with two minutes left in regulation, Stubblefield found Jordan Smith on a 10-yard touchdown pass on third-and-6 to force overtime.

Stubblefield entered the game late in the second quarter after starter William Atkins IV exited with a shoulder injury. He finished with 234 passing yards and two touchdown throws, both to Jordan Smith. Smith delivered a standout performance, catching nine passes for 152 yards, scoring once on the ground, and securing the game-winning two-point conversion.

“Last year I stood right by our locker room outside, still in the stadium, and I watched confetti drop on another team, and that fueled me,” South Carolina State Head Coach Chennis Berry said. “And I said, ‘If the good Lord gives me another opportunity, that confetti will not drop on another team – that confetti is going to drop on us.’ … We knew we would be here, but we wanted to walk away this time with a trophy in hand. As I stand here today, we did just that.”

On the opposite sideline, Prairie View quarterback Cameron Peters threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns, while Andre Dennis added 131 receiving yards and a score. Despite the loss, the Panthers showcased one of the most productive offenses in Celebration Bowl history. With the win, South Carolina State improved to 10–3 and claimed its second Celebration Bowl title in the past five years, marking the program’s third appearance during that span. The victory also extended the MEAC’s edge in the series to 7–3. Prairie View A&M, playing in its firstever Celebration Bowl after capturing the SWAC title outright, finished 10– 3—its best season since 1963.

Under head coach Chennis Berry, whose roster featured 44 new players, South Carolina State etched its name deeper into the record books by winning the MEAC on the road against DeSean Jackson’s Delaware State Hornets and securing its third Celebration Bowl championship.