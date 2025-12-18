TRIBUTE comic book series celebrates rapper DMX. PHOTO COURTESY OF TIDALWAVE COMICS

TidalWave Comics announces the addition of iconic rapper DMX to its acclaimed TRIBUTE comic book series, which celebrates influential ﬁgures who have left a lasting impact on the world. "Tribute: DMX" will be released this week in honor of DMX’s birthday.

Written by Eric M. Esquivel and illustrated by Maikel García Díaz, this 22page comic book is available in both digital and print editions on platforms including Amazon and features a cover by acclaimed artist Pablo Martinena.

"Tribute: DMX" is a gripping comic book biography that explores the tumultuous life and legendary career of rap icon DMX. From his troubled childhood in Yonkers, New York, to his rise to global fame, the comic delves into the raw emotions and struggles that deﬁned his journey. It covers his battles with addiction, run-ins with the law, and the undeniable impact he had on hip-hop culture. With his gritty voice and unforgettable music, DMX left an indelible mark on the industry, and this comic captures the highs and lows of his life with intensity and respect.

Other rap icons who have received the comic book biography treatment include Tupac Shakur, Eminem, The Notorious B.I.G., Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Lil’ Wayne, Drake, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

“As a once-reluctant reader, I found comics easy to access, which made me believe they can both entertain and educate,” said publisher and creative force Darren G. Davis.

The Tribute comic book series has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, TIME, and People, and has spotlighted legendary music artists including John Lennon, Michael Jackson, Ozzy Osbourne, Kurt Cobain, and more.

