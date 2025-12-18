Kip Lyman’s Amazon #1 Best Seller PHOTO COURTESY OF CBC.HOUSE.GOV AMAZON.COMSWAC.ORG

Fort Pierce, Fla.– In a quiet seaside town, the lives of three unsuspecting individuals collide when a long-buried truth emerges — one that irrevocably links their pasts and sets in motion rippling consequences that unravel their paths ahead.

At the heart of Kip Lyman’s Amazon #1 Best Seller, The Purple Ribbon, are two child advocates: Chelsea Whitlock, a guardian ad litem attorney ﬁghting to safeguard the best interests of children removed from their homes, and Tyler Atwater, a volunteer drawn into her orbit. Their dedication to protecting others masks their own unresolved wounds — until a dangerous attraction and a shocking truth threaten to destroy everything they hold dear.

Across town, architect Scott Anderson seems to have it all: a successful career, a loving family and a life of stability. Yet a hidden darkness forces him to confront demons he never expected, driving him to face his most harrowing nightmare head-on.

As the lives of these three individuals converge, the narrative erupts into a cascade of volatile emotions, where buried secrets, pivotal choices and long-shadowed pasts reshape the present — culminating in a ﬁnal twist that redeﬁnes everything readers thought they understood about The Purple Ribbon.

The Purple Ribbon unravels the hidden depths of trauma, choices and consequences with startling authenticity — a reflection of the author’s own years serving as a guardian ad litem and licensed foster parent. Lyman’s intimate understanding of how real people navigate moral gray zones gives the novel its searing realism and emotional power.