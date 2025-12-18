Miami— The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) is proud to sponsor the return of the beloved and iconically off-beat King Mango Strut parade. This year’s Strut will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, beginning at 2 p.m., winding through the charming streets of Coconut Grove, and promising an afternoon of laughs, community spirit, and creative expression.

Born around 40 years ago as a playful parody of the now-defunct King Orange Jamboree Parade, the King Mango Strut has since grown into a time-honored Coconut Grove tradition and draws more than 10,000 attendees each year, while retaining the carnival-bohemian roots and tongue-in-cheek humor that made it famous.

Guests Can Expect:

• Satirical floats, costumed marchers & local humor:

• Expect a rollicking blend of floats and participants that lampoon local, national, and global events from the past year. Think alternative marching bands and street-theater style floats with playful social commentary.

• Welcoming to everyone:

• There are no entry fees, no auditions, no prerequisites to participate, just an open mind, community spirit, and willingness to embrace the absurd.

• Free and family friendly:

• The event welcomes onlookers and participants of all ages, encouraging families, longtime residents and visitors alike to join in the fun.

• The Coconut Grove BID’s mission is to protect and enhance the vitality of Coconut Grove’s commercial core, from beautifying streets to supporting special events, fostering local businesses, and promoting community-driven cultural experiences.

By sponsoring the King Mango Strut, the BID helps preserve a beloved cultural tradition that draws thousands of people to the Grove, bolsters foot traffic for local businesses, and celebrates the creative, bohemian spirit that defines the neighborhood. It is partnerships like these that ensure Coconut Grove remains a vibrant and unique destination for residents and visitors alike.

“We are so proud to back this longstanding tradition in Coconut Grove,” said Mark Burns, executive director of the Coconut Grove BID. “Not only is it a fun and unique parade, but it’s also a great time where people flock to the Grove to see its beauty, enjoy the local retailers and dine at some of the best restaurants in Miami.”

To join in on the fun or to learn more about the parade, visit kingmangostrut.org. For more details about the Coconut Grove BID and the town’s 2026 events, visit coconutgrove.com or follow along on Instagram at @coconutgrovemiami.