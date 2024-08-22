Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava won another four-year term. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIPEDIA AND FLORIDA POLITICS

Miami – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava won another four-year term in political ofﬁce by winning reelection outright and avoided a runoff in November.

Levine Cava, the ﬁrst female Miami-Dade County mayor, collected 60 percent of the vote during the August 20 Primary with Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, her chief rival, ﬁnishing second with 21.1 percent and social media influencer Alex Otaola with 11.5 percent.

For Miami-Dade County Sheriff, Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes and Miami-Dade Assistant Director Rosanna CorderoStutz are seeking to become the top cop when they square off in November.

Reyes won the Democratic nomination by picking up 46.73 percent of the vote over retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell who collected 21.15 percent.

Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow picked up 15 percent of the vote.

Cordero-Stutz picked up 24.98 Reyes, a former Broward County Sheriff deputy, was Levine Cava’s handpick candidate to run one of the largest police departments in the country, operating a $1 billion budget and overseeing 5,000 sworn police ofﬁcers and employees, and the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department’s $500 million budget and around 3,000 prison and jail workers.

Reyes received a ton of endorsements including from Black leaders such as Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor, Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and state Reps. Marie Woodson and Kevin Chambliss.

"I am truly humbled and honored by tonight’s win," Reyes told his supporters at his campaign headquarters. "This campaign is truly not about me, it’s about our future. I am grateful to MiamiDade, the community that gave me and my family true freedom and a shot at the American Dream after we fled the dangers of communism and made a new home in Hialeah, for your trust tonight."

Though the Miami-Dade mayor and county commissioners races are nonpartisan, Levine Cava, a Democrat, beat mostly GOP challengers including Cid and Otaola by a wide margin.

Levine Cava, whose campaign focused on continuing to tackle the affordable housing crisis and upgrading infrastructure at Miami International Airport, transportation and economic development in the Black community, said she was overwhelmed by the election results.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to have earned the trust of our residents to serve another four years as your mayor," Levine Cava told her supporters during a watch party in Little Havana. "Together, we achieved a decisive victory, proving that when we unite for progress, we are unstoppable. Let’s celebrate tonight, tomorrow, we continue the work."

Cid, who has been the mayor of Miami Lakes since 2016 and is term-limited this year, said his campaign represents the middle-class and small businesses that are forgotten with the county’s big bureaucracy.

He taunted his tax cut plan and proposal to help residents and small businesses reeling from inflation.

Cid, a former legislative aide, criticized Levine Cava for proposing a 10 percent property tax and 30 percent garbage fee increase when 40 percent of Miami-Dade residents are struggling to make ends meet.

Actually, Levine Cava recommended keeping the property tax rate flat but residents will still see an increase because their property values rose 10 percent.

"The elites at county hall are out of touch with what’s occurring in MiamiDade," Cid said on social media during early voting. "Forty percent of residents said they are considering getting a second job to help with their rent and mortgage."

But apparently, his criticism and political platform paled in comparison to the work Cava has been doing for four years.

"She’s the best choice for Miami-Dade County," said Jenelle Wallace, who cast her ballot in the Model City area. "Four more years for Levine Cava."

Cid hasn’t ruled out another run for mayor in 2028.

"Thank you, Miami-Dade. This election is over, but our work still remains unﬁnished," Cid said on social media.

For Miami-Dade County Commissioner, incumbent Keon Hardemon kept his seat for another four years by picking up 61.33 percent of the vote, beating his predecessor, former commissioner Audrey Edmonson who collected 28.76 percent.

A third candidate, Marion Brown, a construction company owner, got 9.9 percent of the vote.

Edmonson, who served on the MiamiDade County Commission from 2005 to 2020 and was term-limited, said she decided to run after District 3 constituents complained that Hardemon was not responsive to their concerns.

Hardemon reportedly disputed that claim by pointing to funding he delivered for affordable housing, antipoverty efforts and anti-gun violence including the $90 million Peace and Prosperity Plan as an example of the work he’s been doing since he was ﬁrst elected in 2020.

District 3 covers Brownsville, Liberty City, El Portal, Overtown, and several unincorporated areas.

For Florida House of Representatives, state Rep. Ashley Gantt defeated two former state Reps., James Bush III, who served in Tallahassee for nearly 30 years, and Roy Hardemon, to retain her District 107 seat.

Gantt picked up 53 percent of the vote while Bush, who she defeated in 2022, got 29.2 percent and Hardemon got 17.8 percent.

District 107 includes Brownsville, Liberty City, Overtown and Opa-locka.

Gantt thanked her supporters for allowing her to continue the work she’s been doing for the past two years.

"Thank you to my community, the voters of House District 109, for honoring me with your trust to continue to represent our community in Tallahassee," Gantt said in a statement. "This victory belongs to all of us who believe in the power of grassroots organizing and the ﬁght for our shared values. Two years ago, we made history by standing up for freedom, justice, and the rights of our community – and tonight, we’ve done it again. I’m honored to continue serving the district I was raised in, advocating for our teachers, students, families, and workers."

For House District 107, which covers Miami Gardens and portions of North Miami and North Miami Beach, six candidates, Wallace Aristide, a former high school principal, won the Democratic nod in a crowded ﬁeld by collecting 44 percent of the vote.

Loreal Arscott, an attorney, got 17 percent, followed by Monique Mayo-Barley, a business consultant, with 11.3 percent and Christine Sanon-Jules Olivo, a teacher and small business owner, drew 11 percent.

With no Republican challengers, Aristide replaced Christopher Benjamin who decided to forgo another term to run for County Court judge and won.

For Broward County Sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Gregory Tony won the Democratic Primary by picking up 49.6 of the vote over Steve Geller, a veteran of the Plantation Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who got 34.05 percent, Al Pollock, a 40-year veteran of the Broward Sheriff’s Ofﬁce (BSO), who retired as a colonel, who received 11.46 percent and 4.86 percent went to David Howard, an Air Force veteran who spent 30 years with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Tony will face independent candidate Charles Edward Whatley, a former United States Marine Corps veteran and law enforcement professional, in the general election on November 5.

Tony was reprimanded this year and placed on an 18-month probationary period and ordered to complete ethics training after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement accused him of lying about not having his driver’s license suspended when applying for a police job in Coral Springs.

He also failed to disclose taking the life of another individual on his job application when he reportedly committed manslaughter when he was a teenager living in Pennsylvania.

According to reports, Tony acted in self defense and was cleared by a judge.

For Broward County School Board,

Rebecca Thompson, a former assistant to School Board member Allen Zeman, defeated incumbent Torey Alston, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee, and who at the time was the only Black on the board.

Thompson collected 67.6 percent of the vote to Alston’s 32.35 percent.

The district 2 seat covers Pembroke Pines and Miramar.

The two clashed during their campaigns when Alston and his supporters accused Thompson of doing campaign work while a school district employee, which she denied.

Zeman subsequently ﬁled a state ethics complaint against Alston for potential conflict of interest his wife has with charter schools.

Alston had also boasted large bipartisan support, but then several Democrats rescinded their endorsements after Alston was listed as a speaker at a candidate forum for Moms for Liberty, a conservative group despised by many Democrats. Alston backed out before the event was held.

For Palm Beach County State Attorney, Alexcia Cox, seeking to become the ﬁrst Black and ﬁrst woman top prosecutor, won the Democratic Primary with 64 percent of the vote, beating out criminal defense attorney Gregg Lerman who got 19 percent and fellow Chief Assistant State Attorney Craig Williams, who received 17 percent.

“Thank you, Palm Beach County!” Cox said in a statement. “Tonight’s victory isn’t just mine; it’s ours, and I am deeply grateful to every single person who lent their support to help us get here. My commitment to Palm Beach County is unwavering. This is my home, the place where I was born and raised, and I am determined to make it a stronger, safer place for all who live here.”

Cox, Palm Beach State Attorney’s deputy chief assistant, faces Republican winner Sam Stern, a former assistant state attorney who has his private practice, in November.

Stern collected 63 percent of the vote in the Republican Primary over Boca Raton lawyer Forrest Freedman who received 37 percent of the vote.

For Palm Beach County Commissioner, former state Senator Bobby Powell Jr. defeated community activist Richard A. Ryles with 65.6 percent of the vote in the Democratic Primary.

Ryles got 34.4 percent.

Powell faces Republican Leonard L. Serratore in November along with Boaz Fleurena and Javonta Jerome Taylor, who are both write-in candidates.

District 7 includes cities such as Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Lantana, Hypoluxo, Riviera Beach, Mangonia Park and Lake Park.