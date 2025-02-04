Photo courtesy of the city of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Antonio “Tony” Araujo, who’s been the interim police chief for the West Palm Beach Police Department for several months has the position permanently.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James has decided to stick with Araujo during a national search to replace Frank Adderley, who was fired after his department was accused of criminal misconduct.

Araujo, who was previously a Colonel with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, worked with the mayor to restore the department’s employee morale and weed out corruption.

As a result, several high-ranking officers, including an assistant chief and a major, were placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation into double-dipping and payroll fraud.

Seven more officers are also under criminal investigation for leaving the scene of a double-fatal crash in Boynton Beach, a wreck that followed a high-speed chase in violation of policy.