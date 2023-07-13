C.B. HANIF PHOTOS / SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – Across the street from where the city once dedicated its post ofﬁce in the name of the late Hon. Edward Rodgers – the ﬁrst African American judge Palm Beach County – another debut occurred Saturday as Riviera Beach ofﬁcials opened their new $20 million Fire Station 88. Residents such as retired city ﬁreﬁghter Robert McCray, below on right with Amon Yisrael, celebrated the ofﬁcial opening of the state-of-the art station at the corner of Blue Heron Boulevard and Congress Avenue. A slab of ﬁre-singed 9/11 iron in the memorial outside, and the 9/11 imagery throughout the sparkling building, signaled hope for the ongoing revitalization on which ofﬁcials such as City Engineer Terrence Bailey, further below, are working in the predominantly African American town. During the station inauguration ceremony, above, KaShamba Miller-Anderson, the City Council’s longest serving member, reflected on having promised such a facility when ﬁrst elected to ofﬁce in 2015. She thanked her council colleagues, project contractors, and community for their commitment to the “signiﬁcant milestone.” Among others enjoying the festivities were Eli Pierre, lower right, holding Preston Pierre, and fellow potential future ﬁreﬁghters Carter O’Sullivan and Penelope Pierre.