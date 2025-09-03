Photo courtesy of Getty Images

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools is opening health clinics at two school campuses to give people in the community access to healthcare and social services.

Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and Williams Dandy Middle School in Fort Lauderdale are the sites for the clinics for students and adults in the community.

Healthcare services offered include, health education to support lifestyle choices, behavioral health support, management and care coordination, family, strengthening services and crisis intervention services.

Nutritional education and food security programs, housing support, resource navigation, employment assistance and workforce development initiatives are also being offered at the clinics.

Both clinics will be open during the school day, along with select evening hours.

“The resource hub is going to support students’ wellness, mental health support and also medical support through nurse practitioners,” BCPS Superintendent Howard Hepburn said.

The effort is a partnership between Community Based Connections Inc. handling therapy, and Broward Community and Family Health Centers providing medical care.