Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chair Kionne McGhee (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chairman Kionne McGhee and the Miami-Dade Bar have teamed up to launch a program to help the residents of Cutler Bay and surrounding areas with legal services.

Starting this week, McGhee, a lawyer by trade, is hosting a weekly event called Lawyer Referral Service designed to connect people with experienced lawyers to address their legal issues.

Residents interested in attending can find the Lawyer Referral Service Event every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 10710 SW 211 Street, Suite 206, within the Cutler Bay area.

McGhee and the collaborating legal professionals from the Miami-Dade Bar will be readily available to meet with residents, understand their legal issues, and provide appropriate referrals to reputable attorneys.

For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov.