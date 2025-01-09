The general election of November 2024 resulted in Florida voters giving Republicans state House and Senate historic wins. Additionally, two Democrats change parties and at least one Democrat endorsed a winning House Republican. PHOTOS COURTESY OF FLHOUSE.GOV AND WIKIPEDIA

Miami – After suffering a second consecutive disastrous election season and several members switching parties, the Democratic Party is in turmoil as President-elect Donald Trump is set to make his return to power.

And the upcoming Florida Legislative Session in Tallahassee most likely will turn into a personal political playground for Republicans.

During the 2024 elections, Democrats smelled victory in key races but tasted a bitter defeat with Trump’s lopsided victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott’s landslide win over former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and failure to flip other seats Blue.

Trump’s win over Harris in 2024 was agonizing for Democrats, as he won 312 votes in the US electoral college compared with Harris’s 226.

The victory snapped a 36:year streak of Democratic presidential candidates winning Miami-Dade, ending the Democrats stranglehold that has seen a major uptick in Hispanic voters who supported the incoming President.

Before Trump’s victory, George H.W. Bush was the last Republican presidential candidate to win Miami-Dade in 1988 against Democrat Michael Dukakis.

Another blow for local Democrats was Republican State Rep. Vicki Lopez’s reelection victory over Key Biscayne Democratic Club President Jackie Gross-Kellogg for House District 113.

Democrats expressed optimism the seat could be flipped since President Biden won the district, which covers

Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and the city of Miami, by 12 percentage points over Trump in 2020.

However, in a twist, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, a Democrat, endorsed Lopez, leaving the party’s leaders scratching their heads.

In defending his endorsement, Gilbert said Lopez has “never failed to ﬁght for policies that address the real issues” South Florida residents face.

“She has been a champion for House District 113, and it has been a pleasure to work closely with her on numerous occasions to promote smart growth and economic prosperity in Miami-Dade,” he said in a statement in May. “I’m proud to offer her my endorsement and look forward to the opportunity to continue serving alongside her.”

And it keeps getting worse for the Democratic Party when two of their Florida House of Representatives switched over to the Republican party in December.

Dania Beach State Rep. Hillary Cassel announced she has changed her party affiliation, suggesting she no longer shares the vision of the current Democratic Party, and State Rep. Susan Valdes is also now a Republican.

In defending her party affiliation switch, Valdes said she was "tired of being the party of protesting," and Cassel said by being a Republican it will be easier to deliver her promises by joining the majority party.

“This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service,” Cassel said in a statement. “I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.”

The party switch now gives the GOP in the state House of Representatives a 87-33 majority, the largest in the chamber’s history.

The Democratic Party in Florida has a lot of work to do to prepare for the 2026 gubernatorial and the U.S. Senate races as well as turning other seats Blue.

In December, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party elected Laura Kelley as its new chair, pointing to her wealth of experience and fresh perspectives for the leadership role.

Kelley said the party will focus on year-round engagement, grassroots organizing and voter registration drives.

“We need to get back to the basics of organizing at the precinct level, registering voters, and listening to what voters are telling us,” Kelley said in a prepared statement. “We also need to be ready to fight the incompetence, cruelty, and corruption of another Donald Trump term in the White House.”

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party also elected new North Miami Beach Mayor Michael Joseph and the first Black to hold the position, as first vice chair.

He ran for the post to ensure that the Democratic Party is engaging with federal, state, and municipal Democratic elected officials.

“We must work together with our elected officials to strengthen our Party, and also show up for them when they need it most,” Joseph said.

In addition, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party elected longtime Democratic Party leader Sam Dorr as secretary, attorney Kristen Browde as treasurer, campaign strategist Carisa Perez-Fuentes as Programs vice chair, and tech entrepreneur Chuck Walter as Outreach vice chair.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party would go on to elect a coalition of 38 experienced leaders as state committee members.

“It is the most inclusive and experienced state committee delegation in all of Florida,” said newly elected state committee member and former First Vice Chair Millie Herrera. The geographic makeup of the delegation includes representation from the four congressional districts that span Miami-Dade, while mirroring the diversity of the local Party.

Democrats are in control in Broward County, dominating the congressional districts, all countywide elected offices, all County Commission and School Board seats.

Broward County Democrats reelected Rick Hoye as party chair, hoping his plans to invigorate the county party’s infrastructure improve its performance in the 2026 gubernatorial and 2028 presidential elections.

Hoye won a second, four-year term with 59 percent of the 275 votes cast. “Your trust and dedication mean the world to me. Congratulations to all those who were elected, this is a victory for our shared values and commitment to progress,” Hoye wrote in a Facebook post. “I recognize that there is still much work to be done, and I hear the concerns raised. I will be working closely with my team to address the areas where we can improve.”

Two other leaders, the lead state committeewoman, Grace Carrington, and the recording secretary, Aude M.L. Sicard, were reelected, along with five new officers. Most were elected with sizeable margins.

All but one was allied with Hoye.

The Palm Beach County Democratic Party elected Howard Richman, a finance and tax consultant, as chair and retired business systems analyst Elisa Summer as vice chair.

Both were elected based on their ample political experience and ability to lead voter registration drives.

Several candidates are rumored to run for governor as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is termed out in 2026.

Florida Attorney John Morgan, who bankrolled and led efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, which the Amendment 3 ballot failed in 2024, told reporters he’s mulling a run after he switched from Democrat to Independent.

Morgan, who was President Biden’s biggest donor, said he wouldn’t raise funds for Harris during her presidential bid against Trump.

State Rep. Jared Mosokowitz, a Democrat from Broward County, said it’s possible he may seek his party’s nomination for governor, and State Sen. Shervin Jones, another Democrat, was also rumored to run.

Southwest Florida Rep. Byron Donalds has been floated to run as a Republican candidate for governor.