Photo courtesy of Crystal R. Sanders

MIAMI – The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, and award-winning historian Crystal R. Sanders will host a virtual session on her book to honor Black History Month.

Sanders’ book, A Forgotten Migration: Black Southerners, Segregation Scholarships and the Debt to Public HBCUs, will be discussed on February 14 at 6 p.m. CT.

The virtual session takes a deeper look into the history of segregation scholarships and their enduring impact on Black higher education.

The event will also feature conversations about the Blacks struggles after slavery to current issues in education and civil rights.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. Sanders once again and bring attention to this crucial aspect of American history,” Dr. Russ Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, said in a press release. “Her work continues to shed light on the enduring legacy of segregation and the long fight for educational equity.”

According to her bio, Sanders is the recipient of a host of fellowships and prizes.

The honors include the C. Vann Woodward Prize from the Southern Historical Association, the Huggins-Quarles Award from the Organization of American Historians, and the Equity Award from the American Historical Association.

She has also received an Andrew Mellon Graduate Fellowship in Humanistic Studies, a Ford Foundation Dissertation Fellowship, a National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation Dissertation Fellowship, a National Academy of Education/Spencer Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship, a Visiting Scholars Fellowship at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Fellowship at the National Humanities Center.

The online event is free and open to the public.

Participants can register at http://www.civilrightsmuseum.org or call 901-521-9699.