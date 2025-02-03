Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

MIAMI – The jail that detained Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other protesters during the Civil Rights Movement in St. Augustine may be demolished.

The county’s Cultural Resource Review Board is set to discuss the possibility of destroying the St. Johns County Detention Center Annex building in a meeting on Monday, February 10th, according to Cox Media Group.

The old detention center, located at 4025 Lewis Speedway, opened up in 1953 to replace the earlier building located on San Marco Avenue.

The building played a prominent role in the civil rights movement when hundreds of demonstrators including King were incarcerated there between 1963 and 1964.

On June 11, 1964, the day after the Senate voted to end the filibuster on the Civil Rights Act, King was arrested on a trespassing charge for attempting to eat at the Monson Motor Lodge restaurant.