Photo courtesy of Facebook

Miami – U.S. Congresswoman Fredrica Wilson’s Jobs Now Act was approved by the 119th Congress to assist Americans having difficulty finding employment by providing two-year federal grants to local governments and nonprofits.

The grants funnel money to help local governments and organizations to train, hire and retain individuals for public sector jobs.

Wilson’s Jobs Now Act is designed to distribute federal funding via a competitive grant process, focusing on communities experiencing a cycle of penury due to unemployment and home foreclosures.

Wilson, a Democrat, said her plan presents sweeping changes to upgrade economic development for individuals, military veterans, disabled people, dislocated workers, and those receiving unemployment benefits, just to name a few.

Furthermore, in most cases, local governments and nonprofits would be required to divert 50 percent of their grant funds to maintain public service roles, including police officers, firefighters, and teachers, while utilizing the remaining funds to hire or train individuals for new or existing positions.

“Jobs, jobs, jobs, that has always been my mantra, and while Republicans want to focus on antagonizing Americans, I’m focused on creating new opportunities for Americans,” Wilson said in her memo after Congress passed her Act. “The ‘Jobs Now Act’ is another bold step towards revitalizing local economies, empowering communities, and creating meaningful opportunities for hard-working Americans in South Florida and across this nation.”