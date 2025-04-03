ELEPHANTS: GIANTS OF THE DESERT: The larger-than-life 3D documentary ﬁlm about a rare group of elephants in the Namib Desert, trying to protect the newest member of their family, opens April 4 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale. State-of-the-art image and sound will immerse audiences in the unbelievable world of the elephants and their true story of family and survival. Visit mods.org or call 954-467-MODS (6637).

***

10TH ANNUAL SANKOFA JAZZ CONCERT: Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center with a night of unforgettable music, April 5, 7 p.m, at the Miami Dade College North Campus, Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., featuring Jazzmeia Horn, three-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album, and Jean Caze, renowned Haitian-American trumpeter and composer. Visit ahcacmiami.org.

***

HAMPTON VINTAGE: Join Hampton Flea as it brings its celebrated market to Miami for a special pop-up during the 23rd Annual Tour of Miami Beach Botanical Gardens. Launched in Southampton in July 2021, Hampton Vintage quickly became a favorite among discerning shoppers for its expertly curated mix of vintage ﬁnds, featuring everything from coveted designer labels to emerging discovery brands. As part of this year’s garden tour, guests will have the unique opportunity to shop a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind fashion, jewelry, and accessories, Saturday, April 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr. Parking available at Convention Center parking lot across the street.

***

WATER WORKS DISTILLATIONS: Life in South Florida is shaped by water – rain, humidity, lush vegetation, marshes, rivers, and miles of shoreline. Exploring African Diasporic experiences with water through the lens of Delray Beach’s Black community featured in the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum current exhibition at the museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

“BLUR / OBSCURE / DISTORT”: Photographs from the Norton Museum of Art collection that disrupt the viewer’s sense of time, space, place, and scale, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach, April 5 – Aug. 24. Call 561-832-5196 or visit norton.org.

***

PACT NEHEMIAH ASSEMBLY: People Acting for Community Together (PACT) Clergy and Members to gather 1,000 residents in Miami-Dade’s largest annual interfaith grassroots assembly to demand action from public ofﬁcials on housing and gentriﬁcation, Monday, April 7th at 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.), at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church,10701 SW 184th St., Cutler Bay. Visit miamipact.org.

***

HIP-HOP PHOTO COLLECTION: Iconic images by celebrated photographers at The Art of Hip Hop museum, 299 NW 25th St. in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. Call 786-580-4678 or visit artofhiphop.com.

***

REVEAL THE BEAUTY: “The Literature and Art of the Harlem Renaissance, organized by the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, and curated by Christopher Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers, in consultation with Shawn Christian, professor of English at Florida International University, and AARLCC staff. The new exhibit of rare books and art of the Harlem Renaissance from AARLCC’s Dorothy Porter Wesley Collection will be on display through June 28 and is free and open to the public. Visit broward.libnet

***

ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE: History Fort Lauderdale will present its annual show through April 20. The six artists exhibiting are Constance Ivana, Stephanie McMillan, Rucci, Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Jenna Ross and Marene Downs. Call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.

***

GRASSY WATERS PRESERVE: Explore expansive wetlands featuring native wildlife, beautiful landscapes, and more at 8264 Northlake Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach. Hiking, paddling, and programming available with reservation. Call the Nature Center at 561-804-4985 (TTY: 800-955-8771) to RSVP.

***

