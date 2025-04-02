Photo courtesy of Stewartsmarket.com

MIAMI – In an effort to raise awareness for Autism, Ernie Els for Autism is hosting a 5K race to support individuals and families impacted by development disorder.

The Roots and Ruts Off-Road 5K race will take place Saturday, April 5, at 18730 Limestone Creek Road in Jupiter.

The race starts at the Els Center of Excellence and routes run through the North Jupiter Flatwoods.

The fundraiser will also celebrate the progress local communities have in raising awareness for Autism.

Registration starts at 8 am and the race begins around 12 noon.

There’s a $40 registration fee and kids under 14 will receive a discount.

Information: runsignup.com/Race/FL/JUPITER/RootsRuts.