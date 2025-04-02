Photo courtesy of Istockphoto.com

MIAMI – After a push by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade Commissioners have decided to remove fluoride from the county’s water supply system.

At the April 1 meeting, commissioners voted on a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez to discontinue adding fluoride to the water system after pleas from both sides of the issue.

The hours-long debate pitted some dentists, who said fluoride is critical for oral health, against proponents suggesting the mineral in drinking water causes tooth decay and possibly affects cognitive development in children.

Dr. Ladapo, who was at the meeting, said the consumption of fluoride is linked to early development issues in children, including lower IQs.

“Those are some of the most beautiful words I’ve heard from commissioners. Very heartfelt, very genuine, very wise and very grounded. And they definitely made the right decision today based on the available evidence,” said Ladapo.

Oral surgeon Richard Mufson told county commissioners they should hold a workshop before making a crucial decision.

He said the commission’s one minute rule for each public speaker is not enough time to explain the good health effects using fluoride.

“One minute is simply not enough time to speak to the benefits, the proven health benefits, of fluoride at a certain small, small level in our water supply,” said Mufson.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports the fluoridation program.

She can veto the legislation, but county commissioners can override her with at least nine votes.

“I will be meeting with the commission sponsor, along with my leadership team, scientists, and health professionals to make an informed decision,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “The health and well-being of our public is paramount and our top priority as we consider this decision.”