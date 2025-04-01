Photo courtesy of Fanpop

MIAMI – Rabies Alert in Miami-Dade County: Animal Services urges the community to vaccinate their pets

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County has sounded the alarm on a case of rabies in a horse and is urging all pet owners to get their pets vaccinated as soon as possible.

According to Miami-Dade County Animal Services (MDAS), rabies is a serious disease that can cause health issues for animals and humans.

Vaccinations can prevent rabies infection throughout the body.

The reported case of rabies occurred in an unincorporated area off State Road 997 (Krome Avenue).

The affected region is bordered by Southwest 128th Street to the north, 161st Street to the south, 177th Avenue to the east, and 197th Avenue to the west.

To protect pets and residents, MDAS is offering a series of rabies vaccination events throughout the affected area through the end of April. Free rabies vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

• Doral Clinic (3599 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122): Monday-Friday, 10 AM-6:30 PM; Saturday-Sunday, 9 AM-5 PM

• Wellness on Wheels Mobile Unit (250 SW 114 Ave, Miami, FL 33174): Starting April 7th, Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

• Homestead Spay Neuter Clinic (1034 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030): Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30 PM-3:00 PM

• Cutler Bay Community Cat Center (10700 SW 211 St, Cutler Bay, FL 33189): Tuesday-Saturday, 12:30 PM-3:00 PM