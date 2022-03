One of America’s most recognizable Africann American brands is introducing a new wave of orginal podcasts. The Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network is inspired by the stunningly designed coffee table book of the same name by Lavaille Lavette, president and publisher of Ebony Publishing and the Ebony Podcast Network.

Much like the book, the Podcast Network covers all aspects of Black culture, creating a collective universe for authors and content creators.