MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: Tickets are on sale for Miami Dade College’s 40th annual event taking place in area theaters and online Friday, March 3 – Sunday, March 12, featuring more than 140 ﬁlms from more than 30 countries and a special focus on Black History Month with a variety of ﬁlms. Visit miamiﬁlmfestival2023.eventive.org or email tickets@miamiﬁlmfestival.com.

***

CENTER FOR BLACK INNOVATION’S FIRESIDE CHAT: The Academy addresses the systemic funding disparities that African American entrepreneurs face by training investors of color to become accredited, then connecting them with Black entrepreneurs in need of capital in order to succeed. The center wrapped up its six-week Angel Accreditation Academy with a graduation ceremony and will follow up featuring Charmel Maynard, associate vice president, chief investment ofﬁcer and treasurer at the University of Miami, addressing the recent academy graduates and other investors and entrepreneurs on Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. at CFBI’s Overtown location, 937 NW 3rd Ave. Free and open to the public, registration required; visit eventbrite.com.

***

BLACK FAMILY WELLNESS EXPO: Learn about the health issues that disproportionately impact African American communities, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Palm Beach State College Lake Worth Campus, 4200 Congress Ave., Lake Worth, presented by the West Palm Beach Chapter of The Links, Inc.

***

FREE HIRING EVENTS: Miami Dade College will host a series of job fairs at various locations, Tuesday, March 7, through Wednesday, March 29, in a joint effort between the MDC WORKS Career Studio and Career Source South Florida. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business attire and bring copies of their resumes. Free and open to the community at large, visit mdc.edu/mdcworks or call 305-237-3607.

***

TEMPTATIONS & FOUR TOPS: The legendary Motown hitmakers grace the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets at browardcenter.org.

***

NICOLE HENRY: Showcasing her extraordinary versatility, the top recording artist and performer South Florida’s own Nicole Henry will make two area appearances in March: on Friday, March 10, headlining the annual Festival of the Arts BOCA at the Mizner Amphitheater in Boca Raton, performing songs from her latest critically acclaimed album “Time to Love Again” (festivalboca.org); and on Thursday, March 16 at the beneﬁt concert for the JCC Alper Special Needs and Youth Programs, featuring her theatrical concert in tribute to Whitney Houston (alperjcc.org).

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

***

AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 17th annual celebration presents the award-winning “Poetic Justice” (1993) on March 16 at the center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Each evening includes a moderated introduction to the ﬁlm, followed by post-screening panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets $12 can be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471.

***

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents the second annual festival celebrating Black voices, 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Esplanade Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale, featuring live music, dance, drama and spoken word poetry performances as well as interactive events for the entire family. Visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.

***

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

