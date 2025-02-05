Photo courtesy of Alvin Ailey American Theater

MIAMI – To celebrate Black History Month, New York-based Alvin Ailey American Theater is coming to Miami as part of a 28-city tour to honor the life and legacy of its longtime artistic director Emerita Judith Jamison.

Jamison died in November 2024.

The theater is scheduled to perform in Miami on February 28 at the Knight Concert Hall at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

The tour will include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, NM, and Kansas City, before returning to New York City for its annual season at the Ailey Citigroup Theater from March 26 to April 6, 2025.

The tour will feature new productions featuring the 25th-anniversary return of Ronald K. Brown’s Grace and Elisa Monte’s captivating, sculptural duet, Treading. World premieres include Jamar Roberts’s Al-Andalus Blues, Hope Boykin’s Finding Free, and Lar Lubovitch’s Many Angels, his debut work for the company.

In addition, interim artistic director Matthew Rushing will present Sacred Songs.

“Audiences in every city will be inspired by the power of Alvin Ailey’s must-see American masterpiece Revelations,” the theater said in a statement.

“World-renowned for sending hearts soaring and lifting audiences to their feet with its perfect blend of reverent grace and spiritual elation.

Forged during a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was established to uplift the African American experience while transcending boundaries of race, faith, and nationality with its universal humanity.

As the Company grew, Alvin Ailey invited dancers of all backgrounds to be a part of his vision while reimagining his company as a “library of dance,” a home for a wide range of choreographers’ works that might otherwise be lost, the first modern dance company of its kind. He expanded the global audience for dance with his visionary model and technically dazzling works.

For tickets, visit https://ailey.org/alvin-ailey-american-dance-theater.