SOPHIA LAWRENCE: The Royal Palm Beach painter and Emerging Artist, above, in her first time doing a show, debuted amid several hundred artists from around the world, in mediums from sculpture to photography, to the delight of thousands of art lovers at the 38th annual ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival, during President’s Day weekend at the North County District Park in Palm Beach Gardens. “I started doing painting a little bit over a year ago,” said Lawrence, who now demonstrates her techniques on her YouTube channel, Sophia Lawrence Arts. CHEF JAMAL LAKE: The Virgin Islands native and Food Network champion, below, celebrated for his popular Ganache Bakery Café in downtown West Palm Beach, prepares to deliver a lecture and demonstration with an assist by local media personality Kitty Lundan, on Sunday during ArtiGras.

CARIBE ARTS FEST: More than 500 guests were welcomed as the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency provided a fun-filled opportunity to celebrate Black History Month and Reggae Month on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Griffing Park. The second annual event highlighted more than 40 visual and musical artists showcasing their talents spanning from contemporary and classic to unconventional and eccentric, representing and encompassing the culture, essence, and creativity of the Caribbean and the Americas.