MIAMI – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn might hang on to his position for another five years.

According to reports, the Broward County School Board and Hepburn agreed on a tentative contract extension til June 30, 2030.

His current contract expires in 2027.

When the school board hired Hepburn in April 2024, his contract included a $340,000 a year salary and he’s eligible to receive an annual 3 percent raise as other district employees.

Hepburn is the fourth Broward County Public Schools superintendent since 2021.

Robert Runcie, who assumed the role in 2011, resigned four years ago after he was indicted on a felony perjury charge during a commission’s safety and security investigation into the Parkland shooting massacre in 2018.

The shooting killed 17 students and faculty members and seriously wounded 17 others.

In 2021, Vickie Cartwright was chosen as interim superintendent by the Broward County School Board and was given the position permanently in 2022.

She was fired in November 2022, but newly elected board members rescinded her termination.

Cartwright resigned in 2023.

Peter B. Licata was hired as superintendent in August 2023 but resigned less than a year later due to health issues.

Hepburn replaced him.

Broward County Public Schools is the sixth largest district in the nation.

During the 2023–2024 school year, Broward County Public Schools served 251,106 students enrolled in 326 schools and education centers district-wide.

Hepburn and school board members are faced with the challenge of closing at least five schools for the 2025-2026 school year due to under enrollment and budget constraints.