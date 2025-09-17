Texas Tech student Camryn Giselle being arrested by the police for campus violence (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

MIAMI – A Black Texas Tech student was arrested at a vigil for conservative political activist Charlie Kirk who was assassinated during an appearance on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Camryn Giselle Book, a 18-year-old Texas Tech University student, was accused of disrupting the crowd with shouting and insults.

Eyewitnesses say Booker allegedly yelled offensive chants mocking Kirk’s death.

One chant that stunned attendees was: “F*** y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.”

Reportedly, she also called attendees “fascists” and picked verbal fights with people, including one man in a MAGA hat.

The verbal assaults escalated to physical violence when Booker reportedly shoved multiple people.

Among those allegedly assaulted were a U.S. veteran and a young mother.

Booker faces several charges including assault, battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest with violence.

She was also expelled by the university.

College campuses in the U.S. paid tribute to Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10 while addressing students at Utah Valley University.

His alleged shooter, Tyler Robison, faces a slew of charges including aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm.

Kirk was the co-founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

President Donald Trump said Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.