Photo courtesy of Pineterest

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New smoke and vaping shops are prohibited from opening up in the city of Coral Springs for the next six months.

Coral Springs commissioners imposed the temporary ban due to economic diversity and health and safety issues.

City officials said a coalition of shops have been opening up in Coral Springs, most of them next to each other.

During the ban, commissioners plan to address the growth of smoke and vape shops which are attracting underage kids.

The plan might include amending the city’s zoning regulations by creating distance requirements from other ships, parks and schools