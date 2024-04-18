CULINARY MAESTROS: Apron-wearing visionaries Jean Paul and Rochelle Caddote’s innovation, dedication to community, health-conscious dining choices and expertise earlier earned a 7th Best US Restaurant ranking in 2020. PHOTO COURTESY OF COZY GREENS

Hmestead, Fla. – Cozy Greens, the newest gem in Homestead’s culinary landscape, unveiled its doors to the public with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony April 7.

Nestled at 223 S. Krome Ave. in the heart of downtown, within the bounds of the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Cozy Greens welcomes patrons to experience a fusion of family-owned charm and wholesome fast-casual dining.

The grand opening event marked a signiﬁcant milestone for Cozy Greens, showcasing its commitment to promoting health-conscious dining choices in the community.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Homestead CRA Board Chairman Steven Losner, City Manager Dr. Zerry Ihekwaba and CRA staff, highlighting the restaurant’s importance to the local economy and its role in fostering community engagement.

Cozy Greens spotlights partnerships with several local businesses, including a special “Cozy Greens” coffee blend crafted by a local vendor, and delectable breads for paninis from La Patrona.

Additionally, patrons can indulge in refreshing Kombucha tea and locally sourced honey available for purchase.

The menu at Cozy Greens features a diverse array ranging from crisp salads and hearty homemade soups to savory paninis, invigorating smoothies, freshly squeezed juices and breakfast delights, crafted to cater to the discerning palates of health-conscious individuals seeking both nourishment and flavor.

Visionaries Jean Paul and Rochelle Caddote, the culinary maestros behind Cozy Greens, bring a wealth of expertise from their acclaimed ventures, Yardie Spice and A Ok Fish Market.

Their dedication to quality and innovation has earned Yardie Spice accolades, including being ranked 7th Best US Restaurant on Yelp in 2020.

“We are thrilled to bring Cozy Greens to downtown Homestead, offering a welcoming space where guests can enjoy nutritious and flavorful meals,” said Jean Paul Caddote.

“Our restaurant not only celebrates healthy eating but also embodies Homestead’s rich agricultural heritage and commitment to a sustainable lifestyle.”

Cozy Greens received a $75,000 CRA Business Incentive Grant, underscoring the agency’s support for local entrepreneurship and economic growth.

The grant has assisted in enhancing the restaurant’s infrastructure and buildout, ensuring a memorable dining experience for guests.

For other information about Cozy Greens and its offerings, contact JP at 786-351-4669.