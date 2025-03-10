Photo courtesy of Blackgirlsgraduate.com

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed state law enforcement agencies to provide additional officers to local governments during spring break to maintain law and order.

Florida Highway Patrol already began deploying support to agencies requesting assistance and will continue to provide assistance through April.

As of this week, 12 agencies have requested assistance, and more than 100 troopers will be deployed to meet these requests.

“We do not tolerate lawlessness. Last year, we set out to have a safe and orderly spring break, and thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and local leaders, we delivered. This year, we’re doing it again,” DeSantis said during a news conference.

“I have directed our state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to ensure that our local partners have the resources they need to keep the peace over spring break. We welcome visitors who want to enjoy all our state has to offer. But we will not allow mayhem to ensue, or the inmates to run the asylum.”

In previous years, Miami Beach has experienced a spike in the crime rate during spring break and imposed a new policy for spring breakers after crowds ran amok, leading to fights, shootings, sexual assaults and public intoxication.

It seems Miami Beach’s regulations were put in place to discourage spring breakers from the barrier island including charging $100 for parking, curfews, security checkpoints, DUI Enforcement and limiting outdoor drinking.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, spring break enforcement statewide in 2024 netted over 100 felony and misdemeanor arrests (17 in Miami Beach), 11 DUIs, 12 firearms were seized, (6 in Miami Beach) and 4,275 moving citations (1,206 in Miami Beach).