Photo courtesy of Florida State Parks: Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach

MIAMI – After a controversial proposal to build golf courses, hotels and pickleball courts at Florida state parks last year, lawmakers approved a bill to ban such developments and preserve the historic significance of the parks.

During the Legislative Session, a Senate committee approved the State Park Preservation Act, which is headed for a vote on the Senate floor.

The bill was sponsored by state Senator Gayle Harrell (R-Stuart) which would require public hearings for all updated conservation and 4 non conservation land management plans, authorizing the division to acquire, install, or permit the installation or operation at state parks of camping cabins that meet 22 certain requirements.

It also prohibits the state’s Department of Environmental Protection from authorizing certain uses or construction activities within a state park.

A House version of the bill is also making its way to the floor for a vote.

Last year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prematurely unveiled a proposal for developments on nine state parks which drew protests from around the state.

The DeSantis administration pulled the plug on the plan.

One of the state parks targeted for pickleball courts was Dr. Von D, Mizell-Eula State Park in Dania Beach, which was named after the late Black civil rights activist who pressured Broward County to have at least one beach for African Americans in the 1960s.

The park’s former namesake, John U. Lloyd, served as Broward County attorney for over 30 years and was instrumental in obtaining the land for the park.