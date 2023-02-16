FREE BOOK GIVEAWAY: In response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ book ban, Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Historic Old Dillard Museum, 1009 NW 4th St., Fort Lauderdale. Hosted by the Broward County chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America and Dream Defenders, the event will include a comprehensive discussion of the attacks on education in Florida and how to combat it, led by teachers, activists and experts on the subject, to provide an in-depth look at the ideology and historical context of fascism and its connection to anti-Blackness, transphobia, homophobia, anticommunism, policing, attacks on labor, education, democracy, and reproductive rights.

COMTO BLACK HISTORY: The Miami Chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Ofﬁcials hosts its annual Black History Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Miami-Dade Central Bus Auditorium, including a panel discussion on the National Black History theme from a business perspective, a Junkanoo Band, Singer Lyrica Jada, Dancers: Piece "elements" produced by Insurgent Cultivator, Poet Sunset Jones, D.J. Emmanuel and more. Reception at 6 p.m., program at 6:45. Secure parking area, ID is required for entry.

Contact Franklin.Brown2@miamidade.gov.

BLACK HISTORY YOUTH AWARENESS ART FESTIVAL: On Feb. 17, 4 9 p.m. at Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW 5th Ave., Delray Beach, this community project aims to engage Palm Beach County youth and community organizations through art, music and Black history. Participants will create artwork on 8.5” x11” size format to be displayed at the event. Submitted art will be judged by the community for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes to be announced live at the event. To participate visit bhyaaf.net. For sponsorship opportunities and other information contact Anthony Bacchus at anthonybdrums@bhyaaf.net. To see a recap of last year’s festival visit tinyurl.com/bhyaaf2022recap. Fac e masks and social distancing at the event are still recommended.

TAX PREPARATION FOR BUSINESS GROWTH: Miami-Dade County’s Small Business Development Division is hosting a virtual workshop on Friday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration required at mdcsbd.gob2g.com. Go to Outreach, click on the Events tab and select the date. Once registered the Zoom link will be sent.

EXPLORE AFRICAN DRUMMING WITH ABASI: Join spoken word poet and percussionist Abasi “Manblack” Hanif in a journey into the heart and soul of Africa through music, Feb. 18, 3 – 4 p.m., at the Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Children grades 3-5 will explore basic drumming techniques while learning about the history of the instruments. Sign up starts at 2:30 p.m. Visit WPBCityLibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

EMANCIPATION BLUES AT DILLARD: The renowned Dillard High School for the Performing Arts presents a two-day engagement, Friday Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18, of a riveting Black history experience for the community to learn and celebrate the trials and triumphs of America’s journey to freedom, featuring the Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble directed and choreographed by T.M. Pride, at the DCA Main Stage Theatre, 2501 NW 11th St., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets $20 adults and $10 children and students with identiﬁcation at dillardhs.com/showtime or call 754-3220838

FREE ACT/SAT PREP: The 100 Black Men host a free workshop to help students learn to create a test-taking plan, study, stay organized, and develop good time management skills, to include graduation readiness (high school), career exploration, post-secondary ﬁnancial literacy, and an opportunity to earn community service hours, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami, 2805 SW 32 Ave., Miami. Session A, Feb. 18; Session B, Feb. 25; Session C, March 4. Register for free at form.jotform.com/230264052972049. Visit 100blackmensf.org or call Taj "Coach" Echoles at 786 863-6166.

“ADAMMA – THE ENLIGHTENING”: On stage at the Victory Black Box Theatre in Fort Lauderdale’s Sistrunk community, the YMCA of South Florida’s Teen Broadway presents a real life view of human trafﬁcking victims and survivors, Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Performance suitable for ages 8 and up. Tickets begin at $10, visit bit.ly/3gPM8tK.

DIVERSITY OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA: Join the South Florida People of

Color (SFPoC) at their second annual event, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., for a walk down Black Music memory lane showcasing a varied genre of African rooted music such as R&B, jazz, funk, hip-hop, the Blues and more. Reflect on Black music and poetry as an important form of resistance and joy that speaks across cultural boundaries, helps bridge divides, and empowers communities, featuring South Florida musical talents such as Lavie and DJ Tillery James and hosted by poet Mo Beasley. Visit Eventbrite.com.

MELTON MUSTAFA JAZZ FESTIVAL: The 26th annual event “Celebrates International Ladies of Jazz,” Thursday,

Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 26, presented by MSM Arts United and host sponsor The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc., at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. The four-day music festival closes out Black History Month and ushers in Women’s History Month featuring some of jazz music’s most acclaimed female performers, including Endea Owens, Mariel Bildsten, Shirazette Tinnin, Tajae Veal, Jazmin Ghent, Nicole Yarling, Quiana Lynell, as well as The Legendary Melton Mustafa Orchestra, Mr. Entertainment Jesse Jones Jr., selected middle, high school and college bands, local bands, accomplished authors, artist, vendors and more.

Visit MMJF26.eventbrite.com

SOUTH BEACH FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL: The four-day event returns to the sands of South Beach for its 22nd installment Feb. 23 – 26 with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450 chefs and wine and spirit producers for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more. Complete lineup of events available at sobewff.org.

FREE DENTAL CLINIC COMING TO WPB: The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its eighth Florida Mission of Mercy event Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., at the South Florida Fairgrounds’ Expo Center, 9067 Southern Blvd. in West Palm Beach, to provide an estimated 2,000 Floridians with relief from the pain and infection of untreated dental disease – at no cost to the patients – on a ﬁrst-come, ﬁrst served basis. This is the ﬁrst time residents can taking advantage of the free services provided including cleanings, ﬁllings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals, and a limited number of dentures and partials. This years’ event also includes a Veterans First initiative to give local veterans the opportunity to preregister to receive priority care. Visit flamom.org.

“CATHERINE: MY LIFE JOURNEY”: Book signing for Dr. Catherine Lowe’s fun autobiographical picture book, illustrated for children and based on the true life story of the board-certiﬁed comprehensive ophthalmologist and legendary community leader, Saturday, Feb. 25, Rohi’s Readery, 600 S. Rosemary Ave., Unit 162, West Palm Beach.

AFRO-CARIB FESTIVAL: The City of Miramar presents the 3rd annual ACF where Black History Month meets Reggae Month to celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted in African origins, Saturday, Feb. 25, 5 – 11 p.m. at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar. Vendors will serve up specialty Caribbean and African dishes and unique ﬁnds merchandise, representing the many cultures of the Diaspora.

General admission $25 and VIP tickets $125 on sale at Ticketmaster, parking $10 cash. Visit afrocaribfestmiramar.com or call 954-602-3178.

UNIQUE HISTORY OF INCLUSION: Conversation with Dr. Catherine Lowe and Harvey Oyer III, Wednesday,

March 1, 5:30 p.m. at the Norton Museum, 1450 S. Dixie Hwy. A compelling analysis shared through the perspectives of descendants of early Palm Beach County settlers and residents, tells the story of origins, historic ﬁrsts and challenges faced by diverse populations, that reaches back to the start of the Americas. Visit uniquehistory.eventbrite.com.

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neosoul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

