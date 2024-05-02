Palm Beach County, Fla. – Dr. Tomara Mays, CEO of the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, has dedicated her career to reducing homelessness and creating access to services for those who are unhoused.

In her short time as Homeless Coalition CEO, Mays is credited with making an impact that will be felt for generations by helping to reduce homelessness, altering the life trajectory for many.

In recognition of her lifechanging work on behalf of homeless community, Mays has been named as the recipient of the 2024 Tikkun Olam Award.

The award, given by both Palm Beac Atlantic University and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, not only celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, but honors individuals who embody the universal Jewish values of Chesed (kindness), Tzedakah (justice), and Tikkun Olam (repairing the world).

This recognition reflects Mays’ commitment to championing initiatives that create meaningful change for the community’s most vulnerable populations.

The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, Inc., is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that for more than 30 years has served to generate awareness through advocacy, education, and community outreach.

In his nomination, Jeff Trynz, SVP, External Affairs for the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, said that what sets Mays apart is not only her extensive, two decade-long career in helping others, but also her hands-on approach and genuine empathy towards those she serves.

She has spearheaded numerous programs addressing critical needs such as education, workforce development, inclusion and independence for disabled individuals, rehabilitation for offenders, and housing for homeless families.

The honor acknowledges that Mays’ impact can be felt not only through her career, but also her personal life.

She volunteers her knowledge through consulting services, and shares skills with organizations such as Zeta Phi Beta sorority, the National Forum for Black Public Administrators and the Women of Color Empowerment Institute.

“I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the transformative effect of Dr. Mays’ leadership and tireless advocacy,” said Trynz.

“She brings hope, light and opportunities to those who need it most, embodying the true spirit of service and compassion.”

For other information visit homelesscoalitionpbc.org.