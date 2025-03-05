Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Veteran Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker is calling it a career.

After 39 years as a county employee, Baker has decided to step down to spend more time with her family and enjoy life.

Baker worked her way up to county administration in 2015 and was among the brain trust which kept Palm Beach County’s finances intact.

Among Baker’s duties was overseeing the county’s estimated $9 billion budget.

In an email to commissioners, Baker cites accomplishments during her time on the job including construction of new county facilities, creation of workforce housing programs and the building of a spring training ballpark for the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.