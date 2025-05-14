Photo courtesy of Miami Toyota

MIAMI – Leisure City K-8 Center Principal Walter C. Hall was giving the keys to a brand-new car.

Among the rewards for winning Miami-Dade Public Schools Principal of the Year honors for 2025, Hall was the recipient of a brand-new Toyota Camry SE.

Toyota Miami sponsored the reward which is a three-year lease, and he received a $2,000 cash prize.

“Life is about perseverance,” Hall said during the ceremony. “This is not a not a short distance. It’s a long-distance run, and you have to have endurance. You don’t give up especially when you’re doing good and you’re doing good to others and if you don’t give up, eventually, you will reap the benefits of that. I believe that this is sort of my reaping my reward and I’m thankful for it.

Hall was recognized for turning around a high-risk school located in Homestead, a community which is a hotbed of gun violence.

He previously won the 2025 Florida Taxwatch Principal Leadership Award, recognizing him as one of the state’s 15 most successful principals from high-risk K-12 schools.