Photo courtesy of nodmvlines.com

MIAMI – Long lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continue to frustrate residents.

Some complained they have waited as long as three hours to get processed.

But relief is on the way.

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector announced it has opened a third location at Northwest Seventh Street and 37th Avenue.

The office is expected to nearly double the number of service windows available for both tax and driver’s license services.

The newly renovated office is also set to open on Saturdays later this month, offering more flexibility for residents.