Former longtime Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker

Photo courtesy of Facebook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Former long time Palm Beach County administrator Verdenia Baker will have a building renamed after her.

Palm Beach County Commissioners voted to give Baker the honor of a lifetime after working for the county for 38 years.

Baker was the county administrator for the past 10 years before she retired in May 2025.

As administrator, she oversaw more than 7,000 employees and a $9 billion operating budget.

Baker became the first Black and first female county administration for Palm Beach County.

Commissioners voted to rename the county complex on North Jog Road the “Verdenia C. Baker Vista Complex.”