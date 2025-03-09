Photo courtesy of istock.com

MIAMI – Miami-Dade business owners in District 3 can now apply for the county’s small business grant program from the office of County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Applications are being accepted through March 24 at 11:59 p.m.

To qualify for the small business grant program, business owners must operate in District, a profit business, operating for a least two years, less than seven full-time employees, physical address is required and documents like W-9, county and municipal local Business Tax Certificate (LBT), applicable licenses (Cosmetology, Food Service, etc), a copy of Sunbiz and business photos

To apply for the small business program, visit https://www.miamidade.gov/commission.