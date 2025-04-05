Photo courtesy of Thomas County Sheriff’s Office: Torii Federick

MIAMI – A Georgia woman who was convicted of killing her husband by poison will spend the rest of her life in prison.

A jury handed down a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Torii Federick for allegedly administering ethylene glycol, a toxic chemical found in antifreeze and brake fluid that killed her husband.

The incident occurred in 2021 when Phil Fedrick suddenly fell ill and took himself to the hospital where medical staff discovered he was severely poisoned.

He died a week later, and law enforcement launched an investigation into his death.

Officers from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation ruled out accidental exposure and took a closer look at Torii Fedrick.

Her attorneys told law enforcement her husband was depressed and contemplated suicide.

But the jury didn’t buy it at trial.

A judge sentenced her on March 27, 2025, to life in prison without the possibility of parole