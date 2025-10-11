Photo courtesy iStock

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The city of North Miami is hosting a speed and agility camp scheduled each Tuesday and Thursday, from October 14, 2025, through November 20, 2025, at the San Souci Courts, 1795 San Souci Boulevard.

The camp is for kids ages 5 to 13, who want to improve their speed and agility in athletics.

The camp for ages 5 to 8 is from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm for kids between the ages of 9 and 13.

For more information, please contact the Constituent Services Coordinator, Gabriella Leon, at 786-385-8662 or email District2@NorthMiamiFL.gov.