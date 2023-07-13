PHOTO COURTESY OF INSTAGRAM

WASHINGTON – Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King, III, and Arndrea Waters King have brought together 60 national organizations across racial, cultural, and generational lines as partners for the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington. The Aug. 26 demonstration will not be a commemoration but a continuation of the “dream” Dr. King outlined at the Lincoln Memorial in 1963. Now, with democracy under threat and violent hate crimes on the rise, it is essential to galvanize around that dream and push back against the concerted efforts to peel away hard-won civil rights.

The coalition will gather for a large-scale event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The pre-program for the event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET with the main program beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. Following the program, a march will begin through the streets of the Nation’s Capital. Additional details will be released prior to the event.

The March will be co-chaired by:

• AAJC

• Anti-Defamation League

• Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

• The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

• Legal Defense Fund

• NAACP

• National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

• National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)

• National Urban League

• UNIDOS