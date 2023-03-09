HOMETOWN HERO WINSTON SCOTT: Film viewing and Q&A with the Miami native and former NASA astronaut, free and open to the public, Thursday, March 9, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Alvin Sherman Library, second floor, Cotilla Gallery, Nova Southeastern University, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Beginning with a screening of WLRN’s documentary “Hometown Hero: Winston Scott,” produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and founder of Pass Story of Diaspora Forward, Inc., Michael Anderson, followed by a discussion of Scott’s journey from segregated Coconut Grove. Complimentary parking, pizza will be served, 50 copies of Scott’s book, “Reflections from Earth Orbit” will be given away. Email@passstory.org.

***

TEMPTATIONS & FOUR TOPS: The legendary Motown hitmakers grace the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets at browardcenter.org.

***

NICOLE HENRY: Showcasing her extraordinary versatility, South Florida’s own recording artist and performer will make two area appearances: on Friday, March 10, headlining the annual Festival of the Arts BOCA at the Mizner Amphitheater in Boca Raton, performing songs from her latest critically acclaimed album “Time to Love Again” (festivalboca.org); and on Thursday, March 16 at the benefit concert for the JCC Alper Special Needs and Youth Programs, featuring her theatrical concert in tribute to Whitney Houston (alperjcc.org).

***

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS 2023: The internationally acclaimed weekend festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 to mark its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. In addition to the live performances, the 2023 JITG Music Fest will offer exotic cuisine and exquisite retail buys in the Merchandise Village. For tickets and other information visit jazzinthegardens.com

***

STRATEGIC PLANNING WORKSHOP/LUNCHEON: The South Florida Community Partners, Inc. host on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 11: 45 a.m. with hot lunch served at 12 p.m., at the Hampton Inn Hotel, NW Andrews Avenue and NW 3rd Street in downtown Fort Lauderdale. (Take I-95 to Broward Blvd., go east to NW Andrews Avenue and take a left to NW 3rd Street staying in right lane. Take a right turn on NW 3rd Street to hotel garage. If ground floor is full take ramp behind ground floor to 2nd floor parking. Come to the Orange Blossom Room on Main Floor.) RVSP requested to al.calloway715@gmail.com.

***

THE HOLLYWOOD ARTS PARK EXPERIENCE: The series of free festivalstyle concerts at the magnificent ArtsPark in downtown Hollywood, produced by the Rhythm Foundation, continues with The Soul Rebels on Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m.; Protoje on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m.; and Larkin Poe, Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m. Concertgoers are invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy live music with friends and family. Visit HollywoodArtsParkExperience.com

***

8TH ANNUAL CODE/ART FEST: The Idea Center at Miami Dade College partners with Code/Art to host the gathering for young female coders and STEAM educators on March 11 for a one-of-a-kind conference that celebrates the achievements of women in the fields of technology and digital art, while equipping attendees with new skills and increasing awareness of the countless career opportunities in computing. Visit code-art.com/codeartfest.

***

HERSTORY! The National Coalition of 100 Black Women West Palm Beach honor “Women Who Tell Our Stories” in various arts and media, featuring actress/producer/director Karen Stephens and journalist Daphne Taylor, Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 3345 Haverhill Rd. North, West Palm Beach. Contact Bridgette Trawick at 561-420-3727.

***

VIRGINIA KEY GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL: 10th annual celebration of music and dance, through March 12 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr. off the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami-Dade. Visit virginiakeygrassroots.org.

***

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT BRUNCH: Celebrate women in business, connect with like-minded individuals, Sun, March 12, 1 – 4 p.m., Riviera Beach City Marina 200 E. 13th St. Riviera Beach. Visit eventbrite.

***

MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: Tickets are on sale for Miami Dade College’s 40th annual event taking place in area theaters and online through Sunday, March 12, featuring more than 140 films from more than 30 countries and a special focus on Black History Month with a variety of films. Visit miamifilmfestival2023.eventive.org or email tickets@miamifilmfestival.com.

***

PACT NEHEMIAH ACTION RALLY: The 2023 action sponsored by People Acting for Community Together, a network of more than 40 interfaith congregations from throughout Miami-Dade County, will be held on Monday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors open 6:30) at St. James Catholic Church, 13155 N.W. 7th Ave., North Miami. PACT is calling on local officials to address people continuing to be unjustly arrested by local law enforcement for non-safety related driving infractions, and residents continuing to live, work and play in conditions of extreme heat in communities with low wealth and low tree canopy. Register at eventbrite.com.

***

AFRICAN-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL: The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ 17th annual celebration presents the award-winning “Poetic Justice” (1993) on March 16 at the center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Each evening includes a moderated introduction to the film, followed by post-screening panel discussion and audience Q&A. Tickets $12 can be purchased online at kravis.org or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-5728471.

***

COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR: Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien will host with North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of a variety of free services and information including blood pressure checks, job, immigration, and transportation resources, and financial literacy information. A “Kids’ Corner” will be available as well as access to groceries for those in need. Attendees also can participate in a workshop on the process to become a Miami-Dade County vendor. Call 305-694-2779 or email District2@miamidade.gov.

***

AIDS WALK & MUSIC FESTIVAL: AIDS Healthcare Foundation is partnering with multi-award-winning rapper Flo Rida for the 18th annual event, Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Beach, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register at FloridaAidsWalk.org.

***

RHYTHM BY THE RIVER: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents the second annual festival celebrating Black voices, 2 – 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at Esplanade Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale, featuring live music, dance, drama and spoken word poetry performances as well as interactive events for the entire family. Visit BrowardCenter.org or email artsforaction@browardcenter.org.

***

ARTSERVE MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS EXHIBIT: Through Friday, March 24, ArtServe is inviting all artists to submit their mental health-inspired creations in all mediums and genres for consideration in its upcoming exhibition: “Fostering Mental and Emotional Health – An Artist’s Journey Through Healing.” Fees waived for students eighth grade through college. Visit artserve.org/call-to-artists-wellness-an-artists-journey.

***

FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE: FST’s second cabaret of the season, “A Place in the Sun – A Tribute to Stevie Wonder, celebrating the legendary musician, is playing through March 26. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-3669000.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com