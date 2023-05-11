URBAN LEAGUE’S 50TH: “The Urban League of Palm Beach County celebrates with its 50th Anniversary Gala on Friday, May 12 with a formal dinner program, awards presentation honoring outstanding leaders, and concert performance by R&B artist Kenny Lattimore, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Bech. Tickets $300, visit ulpbc.org/50thgala or call 561-833-1461.

AIN’T TOO PROUD: “The Life and Times of The Temptations,” the new smashhit Broadway musical, follows the group’s extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, through May 14 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-949-6722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH @ MOCA: “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew” provides a focused look at the career of the Birmingham, Ala.-born artist and musician, through Oct. 1 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami. The exhibition, curated by MOCAcurator Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Holley’s influence on Southern art is highlighted in a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling. MOCA’s May programming also includes Teen Art Force Exhibition and Fashion Show, Friday, May 26, 6-6:30 p.m.; Jazz at MOCA: Featuring The CieL Experience, Friday, May 26, (seating starts at 7 p.m.). Visit mocanomi.org.

SHOW ME THE MONEY: This free, 90-minute, online U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) South Florida District Office class, May 11 at noon, discusses the multiple sources of capital for starting and growing a small business, the pros and cons of funding sources, options such as self-financing, funding from friends and family, partnerships, SBA Small Business Loans and Loan Guaranty Program, Microloans, and the pros and cons of less conventional financing sources including selling equity (shares), venture capital, angel investors, and crowd funding. Visit Eventbrite.com.

THE CRISIS: Black and Brown Women’s Maternal and Infant Mortality, Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m., Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens. Free admission and breakfast. Hosted by the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Women’s Fund of Miami-Dade.

COVID-19, WHAT DID WE LEARN: South Florida PBS Health Channel special town hall with experts discussing the progress made in combating the pandemic, the medical breakthroughs that have emerged from covid research, how they’re changing the landscape of healthcare, and steps to prepare for the next widespread disease outbreak, Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m., live on Health Channel, AllhealthGo’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and streamed at AllHealthTV.com. Visit southfloridapbs.org.

FREE CONE DAY: All are welcome to enjoy this family friendly event, Wednesday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m., where guests are invited to enjoy one free mini cone or cup with the Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavor of their choice. Gulfstream Park Village Center, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, will transform into a village with free entertainment featuring an interactive DJ, carnival masks for the ﬁrst 1,000 kids, unicyclists, stilt walkers and an aerialist.

"CELEBRATING FREEDOM: HAITI AND FLORIDA": A three-day program series celebrating Haitian Flag Day and Florida’s Emancipation Day, May 18-20 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Events include two evening programs (one ticketed, one free) on May 18 and 19 as well as a free Florida Emancipation Day family celebration, with food trucks, festivities, crafts, storytelling and face painting. For questions about the events contact Tameka Hobbs at 954-357-6149 or thobbs@broward.org.

INSIDE | OUTSIDE: The Box Gallery exhibition on view through May 31 showcases the unique and original work of artists who have created outside of traditional art circles and includes a range of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media, at 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida. Free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit theboxgallery.info or call 786-5211199.

THE GENIUS SPECIES: Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, through May 31. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

FREE FAMILY FESTIVAL AT AARLCC: Enjoy a day of fun for the whole family at the 18th Annual Children’s BookFest, the ofﬁcial kick-off for Broward County Library’s 2023 Summer Learning Program, held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, June 3 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register for our free Summer Learning and enjoy a book giveaway, prize raffle, entertainers, crafts, face painting, activities, costumed characters, local authors, vendors and a virtual reality demo.

Email BCLSummer@broward.org or call 954-357-6282.

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make ﬁnancial literacy a core value of the Black community, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a ﬁnancial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The bank will choose ten winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit oneunited.com/book.

BLACK PEARL SINGS! In Depression-era Texas, two women from very different backgrounds discover the other holds the key to everything they’ve each been searching for. “Black Pearl Sings!” tells the evocative story of an unlikely bond, the preservation of musical heritage, and the human need for hope and healing. Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the lineup for its 2023 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all three Summer Mainstage productions or all three Summer Cabaret shows for as little as $49. Subscriptions on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000

