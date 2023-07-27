ALICE IN WONDERLAND: Musical CIRQUE spectacle transforms Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic into a family-friendly circus show full of breathtaking feats and surprises, July 28 at 8 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m. at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. Tickets start at $39, visit alicethecirque.com.

***

ARTIST CALL: The deadline is July 28 to submit up to three digital images of your work including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, and mixed media, inspired by Florida’s natural landscapes, cultural experiences, politics, and historical references and landmarks, along with a short artist statement for the “Florida! See It Like A Native!” exhibition at The Box Gallery, 811 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. Visit TheBoxGallery.Info.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT: Friday, July 28, 10 a.m. – noon, 1140 NE 18th St., Belle Glade, 561-983-8496. Free haircuts, new and gently used uniforms, immunizations, school and sports physicals, food, and DJ Sandy providing music.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT: Friday, July 28, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The YMCA 2728 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth Beach, 561-968-9622. Must register at the front desk by July 25. Free school supplies, ages 5-12 only; a parent/guardian must be present with the child to receive the supplies.

***

BACK 2 SCHOOL EXTRAVAGANZA: Saturday, July 29 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 535 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-840-0160. Free backpacks, school supplies and resources for students grades K-12 while supplies last. Parents and student must be present.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Norman J. Wimbley Gym 1515 Wingﬁeld St., Lake Worth Beach, 561-255-7711. Free backpacks with supplies, grades K-12, free food while supplies last, and music! Kids must be present to receive backpacks or school supplies.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH: Saturday, July 29, noon – 5 p.m., The Riviera Beach Marina, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach, 561-385-4469. Free haircuts and manicures, splash pad, music, free food, mental health and suicide prevention pamphlets while supplies last. Register at sincere2000foundation.ticketspice.com/back-to-schoolbash2023.

***

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: An event where law enforcement engage their local community, hosted by West Palm Beach Police Department, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 – 10 p.m., Tamarind Avenue between 7th and 10th Streets. There will be food, DJ music, bounce

house, school supplies and other activities to enjoy.

***

FAMILY EXPO RETURNS: Families and children have the opportunity to interact with vital resource organizations, explore a wide range of exhibitor displays and booths in air-conditioned gymnasiums, receive complimentary items such as backpacks and school supplies, plan ahead for the upcoming school year, and attend via Uber Voucher good for up to $15 each way.

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Miami Dade College Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami. Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens.

Visit TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.

***

SWEET CELEBRATION: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park 78th birthday including cake and ice cream, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 12:30 p.m. at the Main Pavilion, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami. Call 305-960-4600 or visit virginiakeybeachpark.net.

***

SAFE IN THE 305: Deadline Aug. 2 for applications for $500 – $1,500 grants funding community-driven actions that make their own neighborhoods safer. Visit miamidade.gov/Safeinthe305

***

CAMPION COLLEGE DANCE SOCIETY: One of Jamaica’s leading high school dance troupes presents “Roots” in one of the ofﬁcial events of Jamaica’s 61st independence celebration, coming to Broward Center for the Performing Arts/The Parker, 707 N.E. Eighth St. in Fort Lauderdale, at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 5 and 7 p.m. Sunday, August 6. Tickets start at $25, online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at The Parker box ofﬁce and the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL SALES TAX HOLIDAY: Through Aug. 7 no Florida state sales tax is collected on purchases of uniforms, clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $100 or less per item. Certain school supplies selling for the price of $50 or less.

***

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com