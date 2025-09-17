Photo courtesy Getty Images

MIAMI – Days after cutting off grants for Hispanic-serving colleges, the President Trump administration redirected nearly $500 million in federal funding to Historical Black Colleges and Universities and tribal colleges.

According to ABC News, the U.S. Education Department announced the grants after cutting $350 million from other funding grants reserved for colleges with a high population of Hispanic students.

Agency leaders said those grants were unconstitutional because they’re available only to colleges with certain minority enrollment thresholds.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the changes will redirect money away from “from ineffective and discriminatory programs toward those which support student success.”

The one-time federal funding boost is a 48 percent increase for HBCUs and it more than doubles funding for tribal colleges and universities, the department said.