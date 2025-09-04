Miami – The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced more than $818 million in grants to 235 organizations in Florida and beyond to help military veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Throughout ﬁscal year 2026, the VA will award the grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

The grants will fund local organizations as they help Veterans access housing and housing counseling, health care, ﬁnancial planning services, childcare, legal assistance and transportation.

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and ﬁnancial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are being made available through VA’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home, identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families, and rapidly rehouse Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

Roughly 2,279 military veterans are homeless in Florida, which accounts for about 7 percent of the nation’s homeless veteran population, according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.

Homelessness among veterans in Florida has been effectively cut by almost 70 percent since 2010. A signiﬁcant cause for Florida’s substantial decrease in the rate of homelessness among veterans are national initiatives to end veteran homelessness.

In Florida, millions of dollars have been invested through VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families’ grants, as well as HUD VA Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers that provide longterm rental assistance to help homeless veterans with high needs obtain and sustain permanent housing.

The state has invested nearly $12.8 million in veterans’ homeless projects across the state.

New laws and initiatives have helped veterans ﬁnd jobs, assisted with mortgage payments and addressed mental health issues, particularly suicide prevention.

The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs continues to help veterans transition from military service to civilian life and local community initiatives, like the “100 vets off the street in 111 days,” a collaboration between HUD, VA, Palm Beach County and Stand Down, a West Palm Beach-based nonproﬁt. "Programs like these are needed to reduce homelessness among veterans."