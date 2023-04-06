Staff Report

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – In a surprise visit to North Miami, Melky Jean, recording artist Wyclef Jean’s younger sister, and her mother transformed several sprightly grandmothers as a part of a beauty makeover to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Jean, a singer/songwriter and founder of the Carma Foundation, a charitable entity that works to improve the lives of women and children, extended an invitation to North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme to make over women in the city. The lucky women chosen were a group of seniors participating in North Miami Golden Silver Seniors Program.

“I am so elated by this makeover event and appreciative that Melky wanted to do this event in our city,” said Desulme. “She has partnered with the city for other charitable events over the past few years. So, I was pleased that she wanted to do this type of event for Women’s History Month.”

Energetic women in their 60s, 70s and 80s including Jean’s own mother sauntered into hands of hair stylists, make-up artists and fashion designers who outﬁtted them in a full ensemble inclusive of chic shoes, form-flattering undergarments, and trendy accessories.

“This is just a good experience … It makes me feel young,” said 68-yearold Marie St Fort. “My family is going to be happy. I sent them a picture of the new me already. I know they will be surprised when they see it.”

After the Carma Foundation transformed the women, Jean kicked off an intimate fashion show that showcased the seniors as they strutted the runway like glamour models. Spunky 81-yearold Norma Marrero was the ﬁrst to appear sporting an elaborate scarf, an elegant updo, and bling sunglasses. The vibrant grandmother gave the cheering crowd a show as she gyrated down the aisle stopping at nearly every onlooker to give them a hug and a big smile.

“The love that the city has for the community is what draws me to North Miami,” Jean shared. “When I found out that it was a senior makeover, I had to make sure I brought one of my favorite seniors, Mama Jean … and to always give a shout out to my big brother, Wyclef Jean.”

Jean also said that since establishing the Carma Foundation 16 years ago she has given makeovers to more than 500 women, however, the makeover in North Miami was the ﬁrst one she ever did for seniors.

For information about the North Miami Golden Silver Seniors Program or other city initiatives, visit Mayor.NorthMiamiFL.gov.