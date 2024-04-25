ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Marilyn Rose Phinazee, 65, died April 16. Service 12 noon Saturday, April 27, at New Bethel AME Church (South Bay, FL).

Cora Lee Nathan, 85, died April 17. Service 10am Saturday, April 27, at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church.

Claranelle A. Duncan, 96, died April 18. Funeral arrangements will be made in Ocala, FL.

Shenetra Carter, died April 13. Arrangements are pending.

Kevin C. Gardner, 44, died April 23. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Samuel Lee Daniels (Sam), 80, retired educator miami-dade county public schools, died April 10 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Service 11am Saturday at Mt. Hermon AME Church.

Lillian Webb, 99, retired domestic work private homes, died April 13 at home. Service 12pm Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.

Evelyn J. Jones, 88, retired clerk Sears, Roebuck and Co., died April 17 at Miami Jewish Home. Service 2pm Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Clifton Ingraham, 79, mdcps security, died April 15. Graveside service 11am Saturday, April 27, at Graceland South Memorial Park.

Beresford Hiddo, 75, master mixologist, died April 19. Visitation 12 noon-4pm Saturday, April 27, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home.

Clementine Moss, 70, housekeeping, died April 20. Service Saturday, April 27, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Mark Anthony Robotham, 59, chef, died April 14. Service 2:30pm Sunday, April 28, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Eddie Henderson, 31, laborer, died April 9. Services were held.