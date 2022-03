ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Bessie Dollison, 82, died February 28. Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Joseph Jones, 57, died March 1. Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Delerick Easter, II, 27, died February 27. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Words of Life Fellowship Church in North Miami Beach.

Roy Brown, 83, died March 2. Arrangements are pending.